Cecile passed away on May 18, 2019 at her longtime home in Corona del Mar, California, surrounded by her husband and two children. She was born December 23, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, the only child of Frederick W. Dickenson and Dorothy Ashby Dickenson of Irvine who predeceased her. She was married in St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church in Corona del Mar to William F. "Bill" Cot in 1971 and is survived by him and their daughter Kimberly C. Freeman (Scott) of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, and son, James D. Hart (Kellie) of Prescott, Arizona. She was a lifelong Episcopalian. Cecile attended schools in the South, graduating from San Jacinto High School in Houston, Texas, in 1956. She went on to earn an A.A. degree, with honors, from Orange Coast College after her two children had graduated from high school. She joined Bill in their real estate company, Cot Realty Group, in 1977 as the office manager and worked there for nearly 40 years. Cecile will be especially remembered by her friends and family for her kind and gentle manner, Southern charm, penchant for laughter and love of animals, especially her Silky Terrier, Abbey Rose. She was a longtime ardent supporter of the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, loved to travel and was a lifelong journaler. At Cecile's request, there will be no services. Published in Daily Pilot on June 8, 2019