Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John Vianney Chapel Balboa Island , CA

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers April 25, 1950 - March 26, 2019 Charles (Chuck) Van Cleve passed away following surgery March 26, 2019, a month shy of his 69th birthday April 25. Born in 1950 in Lynwood, California and raised in Playa del Rey by parents George Wilson Van Cleve Jr. and Lucille Marie Van Cleve, Chuck was one of four Van Cleve siblings. He is pre-deceased by brother George and survived by brother William and sister Geri Shirk.Married to wife Susan Van Cleve for 20 years as of March 19,and devoted father to their son Brandon Keedy and his wife Jacqueline, Chuck's final words to his nurse in the hospital at City of Hope reflect the character of the man. "Please help me to recover. I need to take care of my family," he said to his nurse.Chuck Van Cleve was a boy who became a man in the Vietnam era. Upon high school graduation he entered the Army in June of 1969 as fellow eighteen-year-olds around the nation were protesting the war. For Chuck, it was a call of duty. It was also a nod to his life-long respect for his father, a member of the famous "Flying Tigers". The Vietnam experience would color the path of the rest of his life including instilling in him an ever-present dedication of service to others. Not just service to his family, but also to his friends, clients, and strangers on the street."At his core, Chuck was a true caretaker," wife Susan confided. His friends called him a real "man's man" in the best sense of the term. Susan labeled him as "tough and tender."Vietnam also impacted his life in a very serious way. Rising to a Captain in the U.S. Army, the innocent and raw kid who enlisted at eighteen served with honor over a five year period ending in October 1974 following the "Battle of Rip Cord" during which Chuck's commanding officer was killed, among other members of his battalion, 101st Airborne division, 2nd Regime 506. Chuck assumed leadership of the command completing the mission ultimately being awarded the Silver Star. His injuries in battle would become health challenges over his lifetime, contributing to his death. Leaving service in the fall of 1974, Chuck would end up in Texas starting civilian life from ground zero. Starting with literally nothing, over a ten-year period he would grow a small pool business into becoming the largest contractor building pools in the state. In 1987, he would sell the business and return to California to help care for his mother, suffering from Parkinson's Disease.His entrepreneurial spirit would direct him to Orange County in the late 1980s, a time of prosperity and opportunity. In Newport Beach he would find the catalyst to his next adventure in life as a luxury home builder. Over the ensuing thirty years Chuck would build some of the landmark residences on the Coast getting his start building in Big Canyon and expanding beyond for clients including the late John and Donna Crean, Dick Marconi and many others. His Mediterranean, traditional and modern residences on Balboa Island and Corona del Mar are admired by countless clients. Brandon Keedy shared, "Chuck was never my "stepdad" he was my "Dad" in every sense of the word. He became that for my wife Jacqueline also. He will be forever missed."The Van Cleve family requests your presence at a funeral mass for Chuck to be held on Saturday May 4 at 11 am at St. John Vianney Chapel, Balboa Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to s or a . Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries