|
|
September 12, 1954 - February 1, 2020
Christine Denise Northridge passed away unexpectedly of heart complications on February 1, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1954, the second of two daughters, to Joyce and Howard Lopizich. She spent the majority of her life in the Newport Beach area and met her husband, David, at Corona del Mar High School. The high school sweethearts were married in May of 1974 and together raised three beautiful children, Colby, Tessa, and Alex.
Christine had boundless energy and an infectious love for life. She was an accomplished harpist and spent years teaching gymnastics, art, and dance classes to generations of children throughout Laguna and Newport Beach. After working at her parents' health food stores, she developed a passion for learning about wellness and nutrition. Christine was also an avid reader; when she wasn't pouring through novels she'd check out from the local library, she'd be scouring the internet to stay up to date on the latest developments in the health sciences. To fuel her energetic spirit, she loved the outdoors and believed that a hike in the hills or walk on the beach were nature's best medicine.
More than anything, Christine was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. A devout Christian, she lived for her loved ones and embraced every moment with them. Christine made friends wherever she went, and managed to form a connection with anyone she came in contact with. Her mothering instincts extended far beyond her immediate family and her tireless energies were always devoted to improving the lives of those around her. Whether it was her famous green soup, the NAC vitamins she prescribed before every night out, or the hand-crafted baggie of mixed nuts that mysteriously appeared in one's purse, pocket, or backpack, she was constantly lovingly attentive to others' health and well-being.
Christine leaves behind a community of people devoted to carrying on her selfless and loving legacy: her best friend and life partner David, who spent 43 amazing years married to the love of his life; her three children and their spouses; her sister Sue and brother-in-law Michael; countless cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews; her three young grandchildren, Henry, James, and Bodie, whom she absolutely cherished; and one adorable dog Tolle, her "girly girl."
A memorial service is scheduled for February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the chapel at Mariner's Church in Irvine.
Published in Daily Pilot from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020