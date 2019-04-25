May 29, 1937 - April 13, 2019

Clinton M. Hoose Jr., longtime resident of Newport Beach, California, passed away Saturday, April 13th, at the age of 81.

Clint was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Newport Beach, California, as a young child. He was an accomplished sailor and loved being on the water. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Melissa (Pat) Manneschmidt in 1955.

Clint was the owner of Rion Hardware in Westcliff Plaza for many years. He was well known in the community for his leadership in civic duties. Clint was appointed by Governor Ronald Reagan to serve on the Orange County Fair Board from 1972 to 1992. He was the Director of the OC Fair for the majority of those twenty years. He was a strong supporter of the Newport Beach Police and Fire Department including serving on the Orange County Sheriff's Advisory Council.

Clint was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and traveled to various sporting locations throughout the US. Most importantly, Clint really loved having a good time with a group of friends. He was a gracious and generous host and can be remembered for his enjoyment in entertaining family and friends at his Lake Arrowhead home.

Clint is survived by Pat, his wife of 63 years, brother Charles Hoose, sons Clint III (Barbara) and Michael (Lisa) and daughter Melinda (Mike) Wheeler, grandchildren Brooke, Robert, Claire, Elizabeth, Ella and Charlie and great-grandchildren Madelynn, Lauren, Ryan, Andrew and Blair.

No services are planned but we ask that when you remember Clint to raise your glass in a toast to a man well-loved and a life well-lived.