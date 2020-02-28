|
September 18, 1939 - February 10, 2020 Katherine Ann Tucker, a devoted wife, our beloved mother, faithful friend, teacher, and grandmother passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 10, 2020. She shared her abundant compassion, faith in God, and love for family, friends, and community throughout all of her days. She will continue to inspire us for all of our lives.Katie was born in Portland, Oregon on September 18, 1939. She grew up in various parts of the United States including Minneapolis, Minnesota, Arlington, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois. Katie studied Psychology at the University of Minnesota where she graduated in 1961. In 1964, she married James David Tucker in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After an adventurous four month European tour together in 1968, Katie and Jim returned to Chicago and started a family. Molly was born in 1969 and two years later, now in Cincinnati, Ohio, their second child, Scott, was born. Katie and her family - husband, two children, another on the way, two dogs and one cat - packed all their belongings and moved from the snow of the Midwest to settle permanently in southern California. Arriving in Newport Beach in the green station wagon in February of 1977, the family further grew in June with the birth of sons Kevin and Ryan four years later.Katie recognized the best in people and welcomed all. Her love knew no boundaries as she welcomed every friend, stranger and many exchange students who crossed the threshold of her home. Her spirit exuded generosity. 1824 Port Sheffield was home for us and a second home to many. It was a place of warm chocolate chip cookies on the counter after school, countless homemade family dinners at our dining table whether it be her chili spaghetti, hamburgers with special sauce, homemade cannelloni, or anything featuring her grilling expertise, as well as home for the many pets she loved.Katie will be remembered for her big heart, thoughtfulness towards others, loving and compassionate nature, and infinite service to others. For over 40 years, Katie was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church. She was a member of PEO and Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was a teacher at Newport Elementary, Mariners, and Corona del Mar High School. All four children graduated from Andersen Elementary School, Corona del Mar High School and the University of California Berkeley. As a mother, she volunteered at each school and every activity along the way: as PTA president at both Andersen Elementary and Corona del Mar High School, on the school site councils, Girl Scouts, AYSO soccer, Harbor View Swim Team, Corona del Mar High School water polo and more. Katie was our quiet leader, cheering us on at swim meets, soccer, flag football or baseball games, as well as water polo and business functions.Katie loved her family and she showed it everyday until the last moment of life on earth. She was present in the lives of her children near and far. The weekend before she died, she was surrounded by her family: her children, her grandchildren (ages 6 months-20 years), 4 enthusiastic dogs and although weak, as always she loved their presence. At one point that day when asked if it was too much, she exclaimed "No, I love it!" She taught us enduring lessons of love, selflessness, and the importance of family, constantly role modeling a positive attitude.She dearly loved her husband Jim, celebrating 55 years of marriage this past Thanksgiving day. Katie is survived by her husband Jim Tucker; her children Molly Graessle (son-in-law Brett), Scott Tucker (daughter-in-law Monica), Kevin Tucker (daughter-in-law Vanessa) and Ryan Tucker (daughter-in-law Elizabeth); her 14 grandchildren: Ellie, Jake, Nicholas, Tucker and Grace Graessle; Lily, Jack and Luke Tucker; Anderson and Sullivan Tucker; Donovan, Calvin, Lachlan and Struan Tucker. A memorial mass will be held Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Our beloved Katie, Mom, and Grammie, we will honor you always as we live inspired by the love you taught us.
Published in Daily Pilot from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020