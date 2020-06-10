March 26, 1980 - May 25, 2020 Curt Andrew Sumner, 40, of Newport Beach, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Curt was born in Troy, Ohio on March 26, 1980 to Scott and Melinda Sumner. Curt attended Corona del Mar High School and was an outstanding, award-winning defensive nose guard for the Sea Kings. He attended SMU and graduated in the class of 1984. He was a proud Mustang Alumnus along with his SAE Fraternity brothers. Curt was known for his bright smile and his joie de vivre. Curt was passionate about living life to the fullest. Though a strong, manly man, Curt deeply loved his family, especially his 2 children, Kennedy and Ford, his brothers and sister, and his closest friends, as well as his job in construction. He loved building every aspect of a project from the ground up, and see the fruit of his labor of love. He was a serve and protect kind of guy. He was unwavering and loyal, no matter what the cost to himself personally. His family could always depend on him to be first to the scene if an accident or death of a family member occurred. He will be sorely missed by all of us. He is survived by his father, Scott Sumner (Joan); his mother, Melinda Grubbs-Sanders (Steven); 4 brothers, Martin Grubbs (Kim), Joel Grubbs (Julie), Benjamin Sumner, George Sumner (Lauren); one sister, Corrie Johnson (Jamie); his former wife, Tiffany Sumner and his two precious children, Kennedy Marie Sumner and Ford Hartzell Sumner. Curt adored his very large family, including all of his nieces and nephews in the Newport Beach area, Chicago, Illinois and Edmond, Oklahoma. Private family services will be held at Pacific View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Curt's memory to St. Mary's Charitable Fund, 7 Pursuit, Aliso Viejo, CA 92625.



