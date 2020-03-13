|
|
BS Physics, University of New Hampshire MS Nuclear Engineering, Union College, Schenectady.On the afternoon of Monday, March 9, in a room overlooking the ocean and surrounded by his loving wife and three children, Dana Huntley Lee quietly passed away, aged 82.Dana was a man of many talents and abilities: a scientist, civic minded, a lover of games and puzzles, a Life Master of Bridge, an avid fan of sports, and an athlete until recent years as well as a connoisseur and chef of both food and wine. He loved his family enormously and was rich in the friendships he had throughout his life. He leaves behind a legacy of wonderful stories (ever the practical joker) and rich memories. Dana met his wife of 58 years, Sue, as a senior at UNH. She was at first taken by his dog, Angus, but soon realized the real prize was the owner. The two married in Jaffrey, NH in 1961 and moved shortly after to Schenectady, NY where Dana had his entre to his professional career as a nuclear engineer at Alco products. In 1962 he fulfilled a lifelong goal of moving to California and year-long warm weather. He and Sue drove cross country in his treasured TR-3 to San Diego where they started life in Del Mar. In 1962 he started work at General Atomics and in 1975 transitioned to Fluor Daniel in Newport Beach and ultimately became the Deputy Managing Director in Melbourne, Australia. In later years he volunteered at SCORE and was an appointed mediator for the Orange County court system. Dana leaves behind the love of his life, wife Sue Lee, his three children, Tracey Lee-Carney, Patricia Marino, and Dana Lee 3, two son-in-laws, Patrick Carney and David Marino, and five grandchildren, Dylan Carney, Caitlin Carney, Gillian Carney, Gia Marino, and Tate Marino, his sister Nancy Lee Miller of Portland, Oregon and brother James Lee of Hendersonvile, North Carolina. His parents Dr. Dana H. Lee and Grace McKee Lee of Lancaster, NH are deceased.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dana's name to SPIN (Serving People in Need). spinoc.org/giveA memorial will be held Sunday, March 15th at 11 am at Newport Beach Civic Center, Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA.
Published in Daily Pilot from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020