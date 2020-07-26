August 27, 1930 - June 1, 2020 Dat Kim Choy, born on August 27, 1930, passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 89 in Reno, NV. He traveled to the United States as a child with his parents from ZhongShan, Canton, China, and settled in Isleton, CA, for several years. The family relocated to Reno, NV, and operated the Mandarin Cafe. Kim graduated with a BS degree in Physics from the University of Nevada, Reno, and was recognized by Phi Kappa Phi, Nu Sigma Mu, and Pi Mu Epsilon for his academic achievements. Kim traveled to Germany, courtesy of the U.S. Army in July, 1954, and returned in June, 1956, as a reservist. He was awarded an honorable discharge in June, 1962. During this time, Kim secured entrance and an assistantship into Cornell University, NY, completing his Master of Science degree in Physics. Kim relocated to Laguna Beach and worked as a research scientist in Newport Beach for Ford Aerodynamics (later Loral Space and Communications). After his retirement, Kim continued as a consultant to contribute his knowledge and expertise. Laguna Beach was his home for 60 years. Kim is survived by a large family of brothers , sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. His sense of humor will be missed and he will live in the hearts and minds of all. Military tribunal services were held at Mountain View Mortuary in Reno on June 24 for the immediate family.



