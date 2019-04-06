Due to a new appointment by God, Dennie has moved to heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 63. This is a change of address announcement for her, due to her immediate departure at God's calling. God insisted that Dennie leave her old tent (body) behind since He has already set up a new place for her in heaven. She is no longer suffering from complications of the Alzheimer's disease. Dennie was born in Southern California to Barbara and Renfro Newcomb. She is survived by her husband Steve and their two sons, Trevor (Kara) of Fort Worth, TX, and Kyle (Robyn) of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Scott. Growing up in Corona Del Mar, Dennie attended CDM High School and was involved in many activities including cheer and song leading. She attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara, receiving a Bachelor's in Sociology. She met Steve Zantos and they married in June of 1981. Dennie and Steve settled in Huntington Beach, raising and homeschooling their sons. Dennie was an avid outdoorswoman, loving to walk, run, ride bikes and go on wildflower hikes in the Eastern Sierras. In 2017-18 she completed the Huntington Beach half marathon, one of her many crowning achievements. Her life was a testament to her love for her Savior Jesus Christ. She was devoted to family and friends. She always displayed grace, wisdom and the sweetest disposition. Dennie's heart was always bent to the hurting where she also had a special place in her heart for the homeless. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dennie's life at Marina Park Community Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach 92663 on Sunday, April 14th from 3-5pm. Please RSVP to Anita Zantos atanita.za[email protected] In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who desire to consider donating to Alzheimer's Orange County (https://www.alzoc.org/get-involved/donate/general-donation/). Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary