Dolores would like to let you know that her party here is over. She received a call Saturday April 25th, 2020 for a new adventure from which she will not be returning. Her new path takes her to a wonderful place where she will be staying up as late as she wants, socializing, enjoying tennis again, and playing marathon card games that she cannot lose. Her magic tricks will now be perfect and delight all the new people she gets to meet. She will also be having many spur of the moment adventures we can only dream of. Of course, her evenings will be full of live music, dancing and lots of laughter and love from her friends and family that she has not seen in a while, including many of her Red Hat friends. The food there is delicious, and she is happy that she no longer has to worry about what she eats and can drink whatever she wants including the very best wines made by the master winemaker who can turn water into wine.Dolores had a long full life with many twists and turns. Her father, Albert Springer was a career Navy man who was stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked. Her mother, Elizabeth Springer and she fled the base they were living on that morning with shooting war planes whirling overhead. Thankfully she and her parents remained safe that day and settled in Orange County after the war. She and her family lived in East Bluff for many years and attended Our Lady Queen of the Angels Parish.Dolores, who was born in Baltimore Maryland on 1/22/1930 raised and is survived by 6 children: Deborah, Denise, Diane, Donna, Dane and Deidre and 3 stepchildren: Ann Michelle, Matthew and James. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.What a wonderful life she had making many laugh, smile, and experience new things. Slowing down to savor the experience was way more important than being on time and making a wrong turn down an unknown road was often done on purpose, just to experience something new. "Youth Passed this Way" by Dolores Springer 9th grade English Class, 1944"Why should I work and study like a slave?Dances, parties and shows these are what I craveWhen I'm old and have one foot in the graveI want to be able to say,"Youth passed this way"Some say we shouldn't mix work with fun,But there is no harm in this, when the work is done.I want to be able to say with a sigh,Youth passed this way but didn't pass me by"We will surely miss you and not let youth pass us by! A private family celebration of life will occur once the Virus rules have lifted.



