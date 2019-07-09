Four days after Independence Day, wonderfully embraced by his entire family, Donald James Peterson passed quietly at home.



All throughout the long weekend, the family house was brimming with children, dogs, the crack of pool balls and merry laughter as reminisces and togetherness replaced any over-riding sadness. Full of humor and good spirits, Don was the ultimate Patriarch of the Peterson family until he closed his eyes and joined his wife Sally over Buck Gully.



Don is survived by his two sons, Ty and Clay, their wives, Becky and Becca and their children, Coby, Riley, Eddie and Sally and Don's daughter, Deb and her husband David.



Don is most known for founding Marko Foam Products with Sally in the family garage in 1963. The business has gone through many iterations, including various site locations and product lines. Initially focused on insulation, floatation and specialty high-tech packaging, within the last two decades, the firm has expanded to include the manufacture of surfboard blanks and other water-sport products. Within the action-sports industry, Marko has become a widely recognized leader in innovation and recyclable technology, including the first 100% recycled surfboard blank.



Regardless of the zip code or square-footage of the physical plants, or the myriad of products produced by the company, Marko has always been defined by the fact that it is a true family enterprise… in every sense. Working daily alongside his son and grandson, Don only missed last two weeks of work.



Known for his engineering genius, Don was a continual "tinkerer" and pioneered innovation in design, fabrication and manufacturing processes that have revolutionized the plastics industry. Known for his stability and his unflappable temperament, Don approached all crises with a twinkling wit and a calm certainty. He will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either John Wayne Cancer Foundation or Hoag Hospital Foundation, please mention: Heart and Vascular Institute.