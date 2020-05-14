Ed A. Hubbard, popular teacher of 30 years at Corona Del Mar High School, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born September 9, 1930 in Los Angeles and grew up in Anaheim. He was well known in the community for driving his 1930 Model A with his companion Bubbles, the pug. He spent most of his life living on Balboa Island. He is survived by his wife and children. Celebration of life will be held in September.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store