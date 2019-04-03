October 22, 1938 - January 22, 2019

Eileen O'Toole (née Adamovitch) died peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC, on January 22, 2019 at the age of 80; reunited at last with her beloved husband, Martin Francis O'Toole.

Eileen is survived by her loving family: children Matthew O'Toole, Kerry Ann Dame, Patricia Moe and Eric Moe, Thomas O'Toole and Hillarie O'Toole; beloved granddaughters, Audrey Dame and Hannah Grace Moe. Her sister, Joan Paiardi and brother-in-law John Paiardi, niece Lisa Paiardi and preceded in death by her nephew Michael Paiardi.

Eileen was born on October 22nd, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, to Elizabeth ("Betty") and Samuel Adamovitch. She spoke often of her grandmother and the fun times and mischief with her cousins on Long Island, NY. Eileen graduated from St. Agnes High School in Rockville Center, NY. Eileen and Marty were married September 24th, 1960, a honeymoon in Bermuda was the first of their many foreign travels. After welcoming four children, they relocated to Newport Beach, CA. Marty's career afforded them the opportunity to visit China, Mexico, Fiji, Canada and Sydney, Australia, where they lived from 1979-1981; but they always considered Newport Beach, CA, their home.

Eileen dedicated her life to Marty and their children. They were parishioners at Our Lady Queen Of Angels Church in Corona Del Mar, CA, where Eileen was a member of the choir. As members of Balboa Yacht Club, Eileen and Marty shared a joy of boating and watching their children sail. She was a tireless volunteer for the children's schools and activities including Scouts, Guides, and the All-American Boys Chorus.

When her youngest child entered high school Eileen returned to work and her family is proud of the Human Resources career she built at Pacific Life in Newport Beach, CA, and at WPI in Blacksburg, VA, before retiring and moving to be near her first grandchild in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Eileen will be remembered for her kind spirit, generous nature and the encouragement she gave to her children and grandchildren – to be whatever they wanted to be.

A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Garden City, SC, on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am.

Memorial donations may be made to Help For Kids, at 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please share fond memories and condolences at https://www.facebook.com/eileen.otoole.94.