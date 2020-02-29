|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Mallegg's true life calling, and gift, was as an artist. She created over 500 paintings over the course of her career. She was elected president of the Plain Air Painters Association of Laguna Beach. She is remembered by friends and family for always being positive, smiling, loving and supportive. She was truly one of the most warm-hearted people that made everyone feel great in her presence. She is survived by her husband Dave Mallegg, her two sons, Scott and Brad Magers, and daughter-in-law Lauren Magers, her sisters Gloria Friese and Marilyn Shinabarger, her grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Payton and Parker Magers. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Women's Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann's Drive, Laguna Beach on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Please join us in the loving memory of Elizabeth "Betsy" Mallegg.
Published in Daily Pilot from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020