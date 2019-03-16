Services Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Balboa Yacht Club Bayside Drive Corona del Mar , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Eric Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric Pauly Williams

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers October 21, 1937 - March 10, 2019 Rick Williams passed away Sunday night peacefully with his family nearby at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, CA. He was born in Los Angeles CA to Edwin and Josephine Williams. When he was young the family moved to The North Bay Front, Balboa Island, where he met his wife Elaine Knickerbocker as she lived one door down. It seems she dropped her fishing rod off the dock and he dove down and got it for her and that's where the story begins. When they were a bit older, Rick hard-wired a communication device set up between their two bedrooms where they had discrete conversations.Rick attended Newport Harbor High School and then on to USC where he graduated in Business with a Bachelors' degree and briefly sold cars for his father-in-law before becoming a stockbroker at Dean Witter in 1967. He lived all of his adult life in Corona del Mar and kept his boat on Balboa Island where he grew up.He and Elaine didn't go far as they stayed within a mile of Balboa Island. They both enjoyed boating and spent much of their life on the water together. They enjoyed cruising up and down the western coast to Alaska and down to Mexico as far as Acapulco, Mexico. He enjoyed cruising locally on his boat with his wife and kids to Catalina most weekends in the 70's and early 80's and before that on his fathers boat the Prowler. As a member of the Balboa Yacht Club and the Newport Harbor Yacht Club he found himself enjoying friends and cruises frequently as well as the Cruising Club of America. One could say he felt most at home and relaxed in any quiet cove big enough for his boat, with friends and family.He was an integral part of the community. He was President of Newport-Balboa Rotary Club in 1982, and an active member for 40 years. He was an active volunteer and gave his time and the use of his boat to various folks when needed for bay cruises and Coast Guard Auxiliary activities.Rick was preceded in death by his wife Elaine 10 years ago and is survived by his two children Russell Williams and Katherine Williams Green and four grandchildren Maggie and Eric Green and Emily Jo and Clare Williams.Those who knew him would always say he's the nicest guy in the world with infectious wit who would do anything for anyone and we all know that he's thrilled to be back next to Elaine in that little spot of water in heaven.A celebration of Rick's life will be held at the Balboa Yacht Club on Tuesday, March 26th at 11:30am. Located on Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar, 949-673-3515In lieu of gifts or flowers please consider The Newport-Balboa Rotary Club Foundation PO Box 1994 Newport Beach CA 92659-0944 Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries