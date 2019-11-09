|
Evelyn Potoma, of Newport Beach, CA, has passed away at age 90. She is survived by her daughters Lori Wright and husband Gary, Jayne Braga and husband Matthew, son Jeffrey Potoma and wife Brenda, grandchildren Scott and Brooke Braga, Courtney and Eric Wright, and sister Ann Mills. Evelyn was born and raised in McKeesport, PA, where she worked in both a soda and a dress shop, and as a Bell Telephone operator. Her favorite activities included playing baseball, riding her bike, and going to the Palisades dance clubwhere she met her husband Michael, marrying in 1947 after his service in World War II, and subsequently moving to Southern CA in 1961. After raising her family in Newport Beach, she and her daughters became successful owners of 23 West, a swimwear and sportswear retail store on the Newport Peninsula for 17 years. Evelyn also enjoyed cooking for her family, visiting her favorite placeDisneyland, winning at the casino slot machines, and most recentlyclapping along to the mariachi's at many of SoCal's authentic venues. She will be forever remembered for her outstanding generosity, cheerful nature, and adventurous spirit. Evelyn was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she will be incredibly missed by all who knew her. Services will be at St. Joachim's Catholic Church, Costa Mesa on Monday, November 11th at 12:00 pm. A private burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, where she joins her husband Michael in eternal life.
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 9, 2019