March 26, 1923 - February 11, 2020 Frank Brakovich, 96, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 in Corona del Mar, with his children at his bedside.Frank was born on March 26, 1923 in Los Angeles to Gregory and Pearl Brajkovich, who had emigrated from Dubrovnik, Croatia. He had two brothers, Paul and John, who both preceded him in death.Frank was a Lieutenant in the Navy during World War 11 and spent time on the USS Pondera transport ship. After serving in the War, he received his horticultural degree from UC Davis and a teaching credential at UCLA.Soon after in 1951, he married Mary Yurich and they settled in Pasadena. They had two children, Greg and Marlene. In the 60's and 70's Frank managed a restaurant for Mary's father in Los Angeles he owned named Dinty Moore's. Subsequently, for the next twenty years, he returned to teaching horticulture at the Junior High level.His Croatian heritage played a very important part in his life. He was very active throughout his life and into his senior years participating in many of the social groups at St. Anthony's Croatian Church in downtown Los Angeles.Frank's family was very important to him, and he looked forward to spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He enjoyed gardening, and was known for raising vegetables, and many types of flowers, including roses and orchids which were his favorites.Frank is survived by his children, their spouses, Sue and Paul, his grandchildren, Blair, Nick, Hillary and Hayley, and his two great-grandchildren, Luke and Georgia.We would like to thank all the caregivers at Crown Cove in Corona del Mar for the wonderful care he received.Funeral and burial were private as were his wishes. The family is planning a celebration of his life at a future date. He will be missed!
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020