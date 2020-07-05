Frank Feller was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He grew up in Huntington Park where he went to St. Mathis School, Cantwell High School and graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1953. He spent four years in the Air Force. He attended East Los Angeles Junior College and graduated from Cal State Los Angeles. He received a masters from Cal State Long Beach. He married Shirley Peck in 1962 and they spent two years teaching in the Marshall Islands. In 1966 he began his career in the Newport Mesa School District first teaching at Harbor View then teacher principal at Balaric, then principal at Woodland, Mariners, Newport Elementary and Killybrooke then teaching at College Park. He retired in 1999.Frank was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He led school tours for Sea and Sage Audubon, picked up food stuffs from markets for SOS and cooked dinners at St. Andrews for Northeast of the Well. In the past, he was a member of the Costa Mesa Kiwanis Club. Throughout his life he enjoyed planning trips with Shirley, Pat, and Eric. Their last trip was this past December where 12 family members spent Christmas together in Bethlehem. Frank's family includes his wife Shirley of 58 years, sons Pat (Alice), Eric (Carrie), Kiet (dec.) (Hong), grandchildren Chloe, Anais, Emma, Ellie Feller, Daniel and Ryan Pham, brother George (Joan) and many nieces and nephews. Burial was at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego with just family members. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Church at a later date. If you would like to be notified when it will take place send your contact information to Shirley at nbfeller@sbcglobal.net.



