Fredrick P. Primo
Fredrick P. Primo
was born February 24, 1943 to Dominic & Angie Primo in Birmingham, Michigan. They moved to California in the late 1950's. Fred was married to Michal Primo in 1964. Fred is survived by his two children and four grandchildren. Fred and Michal were divorced in 1974. Fred worked both as a real estate appraiser and as a general contractor/developer in California from 1965 until he retired in 2010. This was truly the golden period of California living. The time his family remembers him most fondly was in the 1980's when he lived at Promontory Point in Newport Beach. He had many friends and was truly happy. Fred died peacefully with his children and his granddaughter in Kalispell, Montana on October 15, 2020. He was a Christian and spoke about Jesus Christ in his final days. Fred was loved and he will be missed.

Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 24, 2020.
