It is with sadness we announce that Garry Short passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born and grew up in Pasadena and attended Pasadena HS. After high school, he went to USC where he was a Phi Psi, Journalism major and involved in the school newspaper, the Daily Trojan. After college, he followed his parents, who moved to Newport Beach. He worked for the Daily Pilot, the Los Angeles Times and United Feature Syndicate. His entrepreneurial spirit then kicked in, starting his own business creating television guides for the local papers in Orange County. After retiring, he spent his time between Newport Beach, Palm Springs and making about four or five trips a year to St. Louis to see his growing grandchildren. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. Services will be held in Orange County when able to do so from COVID-19 standpoint. In lieu of flowers, we ask for a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/Garry_Short
Published in Daily Pilot on May 30, 2020.