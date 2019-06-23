Home

Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
Gary Stark passed away on May 17th, 2019, surrounded by all six of his kids. Born in Richmond, California, to Louise and Joseph Starkovich, Gary lived in Newport Beach for over 30 years before moving to Boulder, Colorado. An alumnus of University of California, Irvine, the Hastings School of Law, and the London School of Economics, he was a practicing attorney throughout his life. But don't hold that against him. Always supportive and immensely proud of his children, Gary could be heard shouting "Geronimo!" at graduations, soccer games, and piano recitals. Chief of chiefs, Pinewood Derby champion, Sock Hop regular, Gary was a proud member of the Indian Guides and Princesses. He always loved to surprise his kids with new pets, especially half-dog-half-raccoon hybrids named Dingy. At night, Gary could be found walking his potbelly pig, Rosie, with a trail of Fritos in lieu of a leash. He was endlessly generous with his time and with his food, always insisting you have some of his meal, because he "knew where he could get some more." Gary cherished his time with his kids, and took each of them on their own trip when they turned 10 (Caden got to go to Alaska). Born the day before Halloween, Gary founded the official, unlicensed Stark Family Pumpkin Patch in his front yard. He restored his grandfather's bar, the Star Bar, and returned it to a place of glory at E16 Winery in Northern California. Gary is survived by his six children, Brennan, Lacy, Chasen, Caden, Collin, and Jannae, and his brother, Jim. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on July 6th at 1 p.m. at 1900 Port Carlow Pl., Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Published in Daily Pilot on June 23, 2019
