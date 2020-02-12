|
June 10, 1937 - February 9, 2020 Georgia Ann Salvino passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 following complications of a stroke. Georgia was born in Grafton, North Dakota on June 10, 1937 and moved to Los Angeles, CA as a young child where she eventually graduated from St. Vincent's with a nursing degree. Following graduation, Georgia married Thomas Salvino and they moved from Los Angeles to Newport Beach to raise their four children. Georgia lived here until October 2019 when she moved from her home in Newport Beach to Sage Mountain assisted living facility in Thousand Oaks it is here where she passed peacefully surrounded by exceptional staff, family, friend and dedicated hospice workers. Georgia will perhaps be best remembered for her devotion to the Roman Catholic church, an unmatchable, quick-witted humor, her dedicated and compassionate service as a registered nurse and as an abundantly loving mother, wife, sibling and friend. She is survived by her children Timothy Salvino, James Salvino her daughter-in-law Lisa Panero-Salvino, John Salvino, her daughter Kate Salvino and her grandchildren Shea Salvino, Georgia Salvino, Brook Salvino, Thomas Salvino and Evan Salvino and her sister and brother, Elizabeth Amend and Thomas Henderson.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020