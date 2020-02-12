Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Salvino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ann Salvino


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Ann Salvino Obituary
June 10, 1937 - February 9, 2020 Georgia Ann Salvino passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 following complications of a stroke. Georgia was born in Grafton, North Dakota on June 10, 1937 and moved to Los Angeles, CA as a young child where she eventually graduated from St. Vincent's with a nursing degree. Following graduation, Georgia married Thomas Salvino and they moved from Los Angeles to Newport Beach to raise their four children. Georgia lived here until October 2019 when she moved from her home in Newport Beach to Sage Mountain assisted living facility in Thousand Oaks it is here where she passed peacefully surrounded by exceptional staff, family, friend and dedicated hospice workers. Georgia will perhaps be best remembered for her devotion to the Roman Catholic church, an unmatchable, quick-witted humor, her dedicated and compassionate service as a registered nurse and as an abundantly loving mother, wife, sibling and friend. She is survived by her children Timothy Salvino, James Salvino her daughter-in-law Lisa Panero-Salvino, John Salvino, her daughter Kate Salvino and her grandchildren Shea Salvino, Georgia Salvino, Brook Salvino, Thomas Salvino and Evan Salvino and her sister and brother, Elizabeth Amend and Thomas Henderson.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -