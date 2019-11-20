|
Dear loved ones. It's still a shock to say that Gordon Marhoefer died on October 30, so fast and unexpectedly from an accidental fall. He was living an active life to a good age of 87 years old. He was in good health and had all his wits and not suffering from any disease. Still working part-time, driving, cooking, walking his dog, still participating in local theater, so he died with his boots on. Gordon passed with his family by his side. He accomplished so much and overcame so much in his life. Gordon was smart and a member of Mensa, an attorney, but his love was people, always ready with brilliant advice, and always a character from his lifelong hobby of theater. He'll be remembered for his wit to look at the bright side, his strength to overcome and his charm to persevere.
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019