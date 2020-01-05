|
March 21, 1959 - November 23, 2019 Dale was born in Newport Beach, the oldest son of Jo and Landis. He grew up and lived most of his life in Costa Mesa. Dale worked in the construction industry all his life and he could build or fix anything. He had many interests and activities he loved to do. He got his first motorcycle at age 5 and first dune buggy at 15, which he built himself. One of his favorite hobbies was elk hunting in Montana with his Dad (Best Friend), and family.Dale is preceded in death by his sister Danette Burnside. He is survived by his wife Bunni, his children Ashley, Daniel and Cameron, granddaughter Abby, parents Josie and Landis, and his brother Scott.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 1:00 pm at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 2850 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa (Next to Costa Mesa High School) 714 557-3340. Visit www.Legacy.com
Published in Daily Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020