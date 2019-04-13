January 18, 1942 - March 23, 2019 Harvey L. Heinrichs, M. D., 77 of Newport Beach, California passed away on March 23, 2019 peacefully at home with his loving wife, Jean by his side. His loving faith in God supported him in his battle with cancer and gave him peace.Harvey was born to parents, David and Sarah Heinrichs on January 18, 1942 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He went to secondary school at Canadian Union College Academy in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada and graduated from Walla Walla University with a degree in chemistry. He attended Loma Linda University Medical School and graduated with honors in 1968 as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. Harvey enjoyed practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery in Newport Beach, California for 40 years.Harvey is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Jean; along with his children, Jeff Messerall, Kimberly (Scott) Atkin and Allison Heinrichs; his grandchildren, Liam Hudler, Kenzie Hudler and Hailey Atkin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Harvey lived a full and active life and had many passions. He was an avid golfer and accomplished sailor. He loved flying, received his pilot's license in 1970 and he owned many single-engine planes which he flew all over the western U.S., Canada and Mexico. He had a deep love for Sun Valley, Idaho, owned a second home there and enjoyed the beautiful landscape: skiing, hiking, fly fishing, biking and golfing.The memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00pm at Pacific View Mortuary Chapel, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar, CA 92625 and a Celebration of Life to follow from 3:00pm 5:00pm at Big Canyon Country Club, One Big Canyon Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660.Memorial donations may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org or by mail to Prostate Cancer Foundation, Attn: Many vs Cancer, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica CA 90401; also, Sea Crest Hospice Services Inc. by mail to 3187 Red Hill Ave., Suite 230A, Costa Mesa CA 92626.To view online and leave condolences for the family, please go to www.dignitymemorial.com. Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary