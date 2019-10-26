|
Helen Ann Grundy-Langmade, age 97, of Newport Beach, California, passed away on October 8, 2019. She was born to the late Dr. Gordon Milton Grundy and Nellie Marie Grundy on September 10, 1922 in Newport Beach, California. Helen Ann attended Newport Harbor High School before attending the University of Southern California, where she became a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and graduated as a Physical Education major in 1944. Helen Ann thoroughly enjoyed athletics and the outdoors. She loved swimming, body surfing, water skiing, camping, boating, and attending USC football games. In 1946, Helen Ann married the love of her life Dr. Charles Franklin Langmade. They moved to San Marino, California, to start his medical practice in Pasadena and raise their family. Helen Ann is survived by her 4 children, Marcia Albrecht, Bill Langmade, Ann Robinson, and Carole Mortimer; her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and her dog Max. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charlie Langmade and her daughter Linda Lange. The family suggests donations be made to the at https://www.alz.org.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019