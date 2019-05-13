Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Mariner's Church chapel 5001 Newport Coast Drive Irvine , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Henry Hastings Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry Winthrop Hastings II

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers December 26, 1923 - April 16, 2019

Henry W. Hastings II, 95, of Newport Beach, went to be with his Savior at 6:41 AM on 4/16/19. Henry, aka "Hank" was born in Portland, Oregon. After the stock market crash of 1929 the family moved to Los Angeles where Henry and his two sisters attended John Burroughs High School until the family moved to Connecticut where Henry and his sisters graduated from Hamden Hall, class of 41. Henry enlisted in the Unites States Navy after Pearl Harbor. During WWII, he was selected for OCS and attended training at Georgia Tech where he was commissioned an Ensign. He was the skipper of a Landing Ship Tank (LST). After the war, he worked for the US Forest Service in the summers and at the Sun Valley Ski Lodge in the winters where he skied with some of the great pioneers of the sport, e.g. Warren Miller, Duncan Scott, and the Goodman brothers. As an outdoorsman and adventurer he opened the first whitewater rafting company with his friend Joe Anderson that took people down the Salmon Middle Fork River and was featured in the May 16th, 1949 issue of Life Magazine. Henry met his wife, Gerraldine Fox on the slopes at Sun Valley, ID, and they married in 1953. Henry and his wife moved to Newport Beach in late 1960 where he purchased his first surfboard from Joe Quigg's Surfshop and took up surfing. His favorite surf spots were Malibu, Doheny, Cardiff, and Blackies. He worked as an architect for the City of Newport Beach in the 1960s. His last job started at 72 years of age for the City of Buena Park as an inspector and retired at 89. Although he was a faithful husband, loving father, and man of integrity he chose to stand alone on the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross and made his greatest decision to surrender his life to Christ after watching the film Holy Ghost by Darren Wilson. He was later baptized in the backyard pool to Jesus on January 28th, 2018.

Henry is survived by his son, Henry W. Hastings III of Newport Beach; his daughter, Tricia Danskin of Norcross, Georgia; a sister, Barbara Young of La Jolla; and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded to heaven by his sister Patricia Dowd.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2PM, May 31st at Mariner's Church chapel, 5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine, CA, followed by a paddle out. Flowers are welcome on the day of the service in the form of leis to be used in the paddle out ceremony.