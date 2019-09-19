|
June 13, 1922 - September 2, 2019 Hudson Brooks Saffell, known to his family and friends as Hudd, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2019.Born June 13, 1922 in Los Angeles, California. Hudd proudly served in the Navy during World War II. He was a charitable man lifting people through his good deeds and ministry to others both practically and financially. He was a co-founder of Mariners Church, and spent his career building up Southern California's industrial/business communities through his construction company Saffell & McAdam.Survivors include his wife Michele Saffell and her 2 children, Jacqueline de Ginestet de Puivert and Juliette Cooke; children, Brian Saffell, Greg Saffell, and Merrily Karges; step-children, Brad Haney, Bryan Haney, and Bruce Haney; 6 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. , Predeceased by his wives Shirley Saffell and Joanne Saffell.Services will be held on Friday, September 27th at 4:00pm at the Chapel at Mariners Church, 5001 Newport Coast Drive, Irvine, California. Relatives and friends are welcome at the memorial service and reception following the service. The Burial is private.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Biola University, Attn: Adam Morris, 18300 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90639.
Published in Daily Pilot from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019