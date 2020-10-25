February 6, 1957 - September 24, 2020 NEWPORT BEACH James Hutchinson
, 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24 in Newport Beach, CA, surrounded by his family. He was born February 6, 1957 in Seattle to Robert and Louellyn Hutchinson. Jim worked in many family businesses, starting with Seattle's Longacres Racetrack, and continued in managing family real estate. In 2004 he became CEO of Newport Communications Group, a family business based in Newport Beach.He loved spending time with his family and sharing his passion for cooking with family and friends. He loved being with his two children, Britton and Isabella, and volunteered much of his time to supporting their sporting activities, as well as attending them.A big part of Jim's life was Seattle Golf Club, and his love of golf. He was a member there for 42 years, and Club Champion in 1987. All the members and staff will miss his sense of humor and witticisms, both on and off the course.Jim is survived by Traci Warmington, their daughter Isabella Warmington and his son Britton Hutchinson. Other survivors are his sister Mindy (John) Bloomer, brother Robert Hutchinson, sister Patty Hutchinson and brother Bart Hutchinson.In honor of Jim, spend time with your children, take time with the ones you love, and take a genuine interest in the lives of strangers. In Jim's mind we were all friends he had yet to meet. Make a Mai Tai and toast to enduring friendships; take time to help someone in need.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation. Jim believed in the life-changing power of golf and education, and the Evans Scholars Foundation provides full tuition and housing college scholarships for deserving young caddies with limited financial means. Checks can be sent to their office at 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026, or gifts can be made online to the Evans Scholars Foundation. - https://wgaesf.org/a-life-changing-opportunity/