|
|
March 3, 1945 - March 1, 2020 James W. Whitehead was born March 3, 1945 to James F. and Mary K. Whitehead in McKeesport, PA. He passed away in the presence of his loving family on March 1, 2020 in Newport Beach, CA. He is survived by his devoted wife, Peggy; sons James Jr. (Kate) and Daniel (Stephanie), brothers William (Jayne) and Robert. He was predeceased by brothers John (Anna) and Thomas (Marsha). He had two grandchildren who will miss him immeasurably: Sophia and Colin. As a young child and a young man, he grew up working in his grandmother's dairy, with home milk delivery and ice cream routes and spent summers and holidays on his Uncle John's farm doing farm chores and driving tractors. After graduating St. Peter High he attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and became a licensed aircraft mechanic. Being of draft age he enlisted in the United States Navy as an aircraft electrician and spent four years at NAS Patuxent River, MD. After being discharged from the Navy, he went to work at United Airlines, San Francisco. During that time he met and married Peg, joined the Navy Reserves as a P-3 flight engineer and graduated from San Francisco State cum laude with a B.A. in Business. While at United Airlines, he got his commercial, instrument and multi-engine ratings and joined Air California Airline as a flight engineer on the Lockheed Electra aircraft and later upgraded to First Officer on the Boeing 737. In 1985 he retired from the Navy Reserves as a Chief Petty Officer with 21 years of service. In 1987 American Airlines bought Air California and he flew 14,000 hours both domestic and international retiring as Captain in 2003. After retirement he and Peg bought a motorhome and visited all of the lower 48 states and ate their way across the country. Getting the bug to cook he took the culinary courses at Orange Coast College and volunteered at the Orange County Rescue Mission on Mondays for ten years, cooking for 200 people. The residents looked forward to Monday's dinner and he mentored a few students going into the food service industry. He and Peg traveled to five of the seven continents and enjoyed every minute of it. The later years were spent doting on the grandchildren as they grew and he was happy to be called "Papa." A man of many talents he spent a lot of time in "Papa's Fix It Shop" repairing broken toys and setting up the electric trains for Christmas. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James' name to: Orange County Rescue Mission, 1 Hope Dr., Tustin, CA 92782. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291, 215 - 15th St., Newport Beach, CA 92663. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020