July 2, 1970 - March 8, 2019 Fountain Valley, CAIt is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Jason passed away from heart failure in the arms of his loving brother, Brian. Jason was born in Long Beach, CA, and resided most of his life in Fountain Valley. Jason loved sports and played Little League Baseball, AYSO Soccer, bicycle motocross, bowling, golf, disc golf, and adult hockey. Jason had sharp, quick wit, and enjoyed a good laugh. He was a people person, and enjoyed getting out and meeting new people and making new friends. Jason was a sensitive, loving, caring person. He deeply loved his family and friends, and he never failed to tell them how much he did. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Jason is survived by his father, Bill Toplikar III, mother Kay Toplikar, Grandfather William Toplikar Jr., brother Brian, step brothers Jeff and Tom Kuesel, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason is preceded in death by his brother Bill IV, sister Erin, grandmothers Mary Lou Toplikar and Gwen Bergland, and step father Hans Kuesel. We invite family and friends to a Celebration of Jason's life to be held on April 28th at 2 pm in the garden area at David L. Baker Golf Course, 10410 Edinger Ave., Fountain Valley, CA. Published in Daily Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary