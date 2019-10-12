|
September 19, 1965 - September 26, 2019 The owner of the highly acclaimed Jt Schmid's restaurant and brewery, Jason Schmid, unexpectedly died of a heart-related ailment at his home in Orange on September 26. He had just turned 54 on September 22nd. Schmid opened the popular Anaheim restaurant, located on Katella Ave. between Honda Center and Angel Stadium of Anaheim, in 1997 and it quickly blossomed into the go-to place for pre- and post-game meals before and after Angels and Ducks game. Following his success, he launched a second restaurant in 2006 at the District in Tustin.More importantly, Schmid was a loving father and devoted husband. He married Lisa Matovich on October 6, 1995 and they have three children together, Regan, a senior at Vanderbilt University, and twins, John Todd and Cassidy, freshmen at Santiago Canyon College. With great pride and in Jason's legacy, the family will continue to support the extraordinary and loyal management team at the restaurants. The Schmid family intends to build on foundation established under Jason.Schmid grew up in North Tustin and graduated from Foothill High School in 1984. During his time there, he was the star quarterback and continued this stardom at Saddleback College for the 1984 and 85 seasons. As Quarterback, the Gauchos compiled a 20-2 record in those two seasons and won back-to-back Mission Conference titles.As a freshman in 1984, Schmid played five different positions: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, slot receiver, and free safety. He started as the Saddleback signal-caller as a sophomore in '85 and passed for 2,882 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Gauchos to an 11-0 mark, along with conference, state and national championships. Using the no-huddle offense, the Gauchos amassed an average of 92 plays and 41 points per contest in '85 and Schmid became the first player in Saddleback history to throw for more than 350 yards in a game, a feat he accomplished twice. Schmid was named the Mission Conference Player of the Year, the regional Offensive Player of the Year, the state Offensive Player of the Year, and the national Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named the MVP of the Pony Bowl and earned first-team All-America honors. After his two years as a Gaucho, Schmid played quarterback at USC and San Jose State. During his senior season at San Jose, a knee injury ended his playing career. On March 10, 2017, Jason Schmid was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. A pillar of the community, Schmid was known for his many donations, contributions and sponsorships of many local organizations - including teams, charities, and fundraisers.Loved by many, the entire community is mourning the loss of Jason Schmid. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children, Regan, 21, John Todd, 18, and Cassidy, 18, as well as his parents, Lew and Judy Schmid, his brother, Jeff Schmid, and sister, Darian Fillet.The family is encouraged by the outpouring of support and messages of love, and encourage everyone to show their support by continuing their patronage of Orange County's finest Restaurant and Brewery JT Schmid's.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019