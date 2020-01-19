|
|
Jeffrey Haynes Stevenson passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 while tending his beautiful garden on the afternoon of November 26th at his home of 28 years in Costa Mesa, California. He touched many lives and will be remembered with great love and affection. Jeff was born December 26, 1943 in Concord, New Hampshire. The family moved to California in the late 1940s. Jeff attended Newport Elementary School, Horace Ensign Middle School and Newport Harbor High School where he graduated in 1961. Jeff married Pam Pirtle in 1964. They had their first child Christy Stevenson in 1967 and son Scott Stevenson in 1969. They raised their children in Mission Viejo where they lived until their divorce in 1977. In 1988 Jeff met Shirley Brewer. Together they raised Shirley's children, Kim Minearzi and Eric Gourley. Jeff and Shirley created an inviting and beautiful home where they hosted many memorable family gatherings and events including two weddings. Jeff started his career at The Daily Pilot in Costa Mesa in 1966 and then started Raven Advertising in 1977. When Jeff moved on from advertising he spent ten years working for The Dunes and then another ten years with The Crystal Cove Alliance where he officially retired in 2019. Jeff is survived by his wife Shirley Stevenson, his four children, their spouses, and amazing grandchildren: Samantha, Jacqueline, Lauren, Raul, Aubrey, David, Enzo, and Izak, and his sisters, Sue Hansen and Sally Kaneaster, and several nieces and nephews and extended family. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 26th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. For details call (949) 478-1642.
Published in Daily Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020