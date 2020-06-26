Joel Robert Vail was born on February 9th, 1937 in Middletown, Ohio to Helen Mae (Carpenter) Vail and Robert Joel Vail. He passed away at home on June 22, 2020 in Brooklet, Georgia at the age of 83.Joel started life in Ohio. During the beginning of World War II, the family moved to Pasadena, California where his father was involved with military airplanes. One of Joel's fondest memories as a boy was taking a flight with a test pilot in a B2 Bomber. He never lost his love for military aircraft. Joel graduated from San Marino High School in 1955. He then attended collage at the University of Montana where he met the love of his life, Patricia Jean Ashall. They quickly fell in love and married July 1st, 1961. Their first daughter, Julie, was born in Montana. Joel entered the Army in 1963 and the family moved to Bremerton, Washington. This is where their second daughter Wendy was born. Joel served in the military for 4 years and was honorably discharged. The family then moved to Costa Mesa, California. This is where they welcomed their third daughter, Amy. In 1997, Joel and Patricia settled in Brooklet, Georgia where they remained for the balance of their life.Joel spent many years in sales working for such companies as RJ Reynolds, Gallo Wine and Standard Packaging. He ended his working career at Georgia Southern University as the Maintenance Director for the Russell Union. He was a long-standing member of the Kiwanis Club where he was honored to serve one year as the Fair Chairman of the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair.Joel is remembered for the love he had for his daughters and his grandkids. He was a kind, caring and amazing father that has left behind an everlasting impression on all of his family and everyone he came into contact with. He was a man that truly loved talking with anyone who wanted to have a conversation and always had an amazing story or anecdote to share. He leaves behind an extensive library of history, adventure and cook books. His beloved dog Pal, will miss him every day. Most of all, he leaves a legacy of amazing memories. Joel is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his father, Robert, and his mother, Helen.Joel is survived by his three daughters, Julie Barnes, Wendy Jacobson and Dr. Amy Vail, his sons-in-law, Gary Barnes and Tom Walsh, his three grandchildren; Alan Jacobson Christine Smith and Gabriel Rowe, his grandson-in law, Paul Smith, his two great grandsons, Theo Jacobson and Wyatt Smith, and his two brothers; Gene Vail and Jan Vail.Private services will be held at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com
Published in Daily Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.