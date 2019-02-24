Home

O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 581-4300
JOHN D. CREVIER


JOHN D. CREVIER
1927 - 2019
JOHN D. CREVIER Obituary
Crevier, John D., 91, Newport Beach, CA, passed away Feb., 16, 2019. Jack was born April 10, 1927 in Elk Point, South Dakota. He moved to Glendale, CA in 1939 and attended Cathedral High School in Los Angeles. He enlisted in the Navy in December 1944.Jack earned his BS degree in Electrical Engineering at UC Berkeley in 1950. From 1958 until his retirement in 1997, he owned a consulting electrical engineering firmJ.D. Crevier and Associates, Inc., in Burbank, CA.Jack is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jill, and his 6 children, Mary Sabatasso, Cathy Charboneau, Eileen Gross, Charleen Garcia, John Crevier, and Laurie Hughes, and his 17 loving grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and his younger brother, Jim Crevier. www.OConnorMortuary.com
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
