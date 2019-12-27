|
John Edward Busch died of congestive heart failure at Hoag Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019. A mentor to many and a man of many talents and much success, he was 86 years old. Born on May 3, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Clinton, Michigan, John was the son of Alfred and Anna Delaire Busch. He moved to Hayward, California, in 1945 at the age of 12, graduated from the University of San Francisco, and lived in the Golden State for the rest of his days, except for a tour of duty in the Ski Patrol during the Korean War. For the past 45 years, he proudly lived in Newport Beach, steps from the wedge. John was a serial entrepreneur. Early in life, he went door-to-door selling smoke detectors and vacuum cleaners. He later started a bus touring company in San Francisco and a printing company, among many others. His passion for entrepreneurship brought him great rewards, which he always shared with his family, friends, and neighbors. John never married nor did he have children. He loved dogs and spent the last few decades at 6:00 a.m. welcoming the many adoring pets on Balboa Peninsula, a tradition he continued until 10 days before his death. He was loved by his Balboa Peninsula friends, their children, grandchildren, and their dogs. He was very close to his late brother Joseph H. Busch and Joe's wife Marcheta, as well as their six children, three of whom resided in Southern California: Tim, Greg and Karen. John introduced Tim to his wife, Steph; they live in Southern California to this day. John loved fine wine, food, clothes and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilbur Busch, Joseph H. Busch, Nelson Busch, Alfred Busch, and Dorothy Busch Matthews. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Carol Matthews VanDeusen. He is survived by his sister-in -law Marcheta Busch and his nieces and nephews from his brother Joseph H. Busch: John J. Busch, Timothy R. Busch, Thomas M. Busch, Gregory A. Busch, Karen M. Busch and Douglas A. Busch, and from his sister, Dorothy: Linda Sue Matthews, Brenda Jo Matthews, Barbara Lynn Cantanho, James Thomas Matthews, and Claire Marie Gomez. John Busch's memorial service will be held Pasa Hotel & Spa, 21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to [email protected] or (949) 474-7368 ext. 208.
Published in Daily Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019