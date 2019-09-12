|
|
Jack Skinner, 88, lost his battle with breast cancer on August 29 surrounded with love from his wife of 65 years and their two daughters, who were at his side. Jack was born in Los Angeles to Grace and Frank Skinner. His love of the ocean started early when he spent many happy summers in Hermosa Beach swimming, body surfing and fishing as a young boy. Later, his family spent summers on Lido Isle and he met his future wife, the former Nancy Thorne, on Little Corona Beach in 1952. Jack graduated from Stanford University in 1953, Stanford Medical School in 1956, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at UCLA and the Westwood VA Hospital before serving 2 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver. He returned to Newport Beach to raise his family and start his medical practice. He loved his patients and they loved him in return. When he retired in 1992, he spent the next 20 years providing volunteer medical care twice a week at the Share Our Selves (SOS) free medical clinic for indigent patients, something he greatly enjoyed doing. Around 1979, he became aware of a number of Newport Beach young swimmers who were paralyzed from spinal cord injuries and learned this was caused by swimmers doing a shallow dive into the surf and hitting a sand bar. This inspired him to work in collaboration with Hoag Hospital and develop Project Wipeout, a program to teach swimmers the dangers of a shallow water dive into the ocean. Project Wipeout was so successful that it is still taught to Jr. Lifeguards and has spread across the country. He also helped organize what is now the annual Orange County lifeguard symposium, which includes the education of lifeguards regarding how to safely move swimmers with neck injuries to avoid worsening their injuries. It was his love of the ocean that led him to a lifelong commitment to improve water quality in California. He led the charge to prevent sewage treatment plants from reducing their degree of sewage treatment before discharging it into the ocean. He discovered that the release of fertilizers in water runoff from upstream commercial plant nurseries was resulting in an overgrowth of algae in Newport Bay and he sought to shut down this discharge. He worked with government regulators to ensure that Newport Bay had enough pump out stations to service the thousands of boats using the harbor. His understanding of both water quality and the medical implications of polluted water made him an invaluable resource in the state and he served on multiple committees dedicated to improving water quality. His vast knowledge and his gentle manner of effecting change made him enormously respected even by those who held opposing viewpoints. With his wife Nancy at his side, he helped change the course of water quality efforts in Newport Beach and coastal California. The culmination of his achievements were honored when he was named Newport Beach Citizen of the Year in 2014. Jack is survived by his devoted wife, his loving daughters, Susan Skinner and Barb Skinner Fallon, son-in-law Patrick Fallon, adored grandchildren Alexa Fallon, Katie Fallon and Rob Caustin, in addition to many nieces and nephews and other relatives. A private family Celebration of Life is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to the Ellie Guardino Research Fund dedicated to breast cancer research, at Stanford Cancer Institute, either online at https://giving.stanford.edu/goto/medgift or by check payable to Stanford University, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309. Please direct the gift to the Ellie Guardino Research Fund and indicate the gift is in memory of Jack Skinner on the check.
Published in Daily Pilot from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019