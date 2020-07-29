1/1
JOHN Gabriel MACK
Johnny Mack passed away peacfully in his sleep on July 20, 2020 from a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by three sisters, Kathleen, Mary (Dave), and Ronnie (Norman), his wife, Shaye, five children, Karen (Ken), Tracey (Ron), Craig (Jamie), Chad (Stefanie) and Amy, 21 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. He was an avid sailor and golfer. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend, a very caring man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. "Always late, but worth the wait!", Sail on Johnny Mack!

Published in Daily Pilot on Jul. 29, 2020.
