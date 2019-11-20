|
John Bovaird died at home in Costa Mesa, CA, on November 7, 2019. A 50-year resident of Orange County, he was born on May 24, 1932 to John S. and Rosemond B. Bovaird. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol Ann Bovaird, who died on August 9, 2011. He is survived by his children Mark (Christie), Keith (Liliana), Neal (Angelica), and Beth of Southern California, and Scott (Bonnie) of McKinney, TX, 10 grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Karianna, Kassidy, Kendell, Ivonne, Kaia, Campbell, Spencer, and Joseph, and two great-grandchildren, Braden and Gabriel. Growing up in Allegany, NY, he was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University (1956) and a veteran of the US Army. A chemist by trade, he moved his family from FL to CA in 1969 to work with Dr. Howard Lenhoff at UCI. Following some years in private industry, he worked with the All-American Boys Chorus until his retirement. As a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Costa Mesa, he supported numerous charities for the poor among us, and had a passion for social justice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church at 1015 Baker St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All-American Boys Chorus, P.O. Box 1527, Costa Mesa, CA 92628 or online at https://www.taabc.org/remembering-jack-bovaird
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019