Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary
1625 Gisler Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 926262201
(714) 540-5554
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
1015 Baker St.
Costa Mesa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bovaird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Bovaird


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Bovaird Obituary
John Bovaird died at home in Costa Mesa, CA, on November 7, 2019. A 50-year resident of Orange County, he was born on May 24, 1932 to John S. and Rosemond B. Bovaird. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol Ann Bovaird, who died on August 9, 2011. He is survived by his children Mark (Christie), Keith (Liliana), Neal (Angelica), and Beth of Southern California, and Scott (Bonnie) of McKinney, TX, 10 grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Karianna, Kassidy, Kendell, Ivonne, Kaia, Campbell, Spencer, and Joseph, and two great-grandchildren, Braden and Gabriel. Growing up in Allegany, NY, he was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University (1956) and a veteran of the US Army. A chemist by trade, he moved his family from FL to CA in 1969 to work with Dr. Howard Lenhoff at UCI. Following some years in private industry, he worked with the All-American Boys Chorus until his retirement. As a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Costa Mesa, he supported numerous charities for the poor among us, and had a passion for social justice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church at 1015 Baker St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All-American Boys Chorus, P.O. Box 1527, Costa Mesa, CA 92628 or online at https://www.taabc.org/remembering-jack-bovaird
Published in Daily Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -