1/1
Josephine Laura (Jo) Dahlhausen
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine (Jo) Laura Dahlhausen passed away peacefully in her home in Huntington Beach on July 14th at the age of 98. Jo was born in Bend Oregon on December 23,1921. Her family moved to Sacramento when she was a young girl and she attended high school and community college there. After marrying her loving husband Edmond (Ed) Dahlhausen, they moved to Philadelphia, PA where they lived for 11 years before returning to California. They moved to Huntington Beach in 1961. Jo worked for the Bank of America for 20 years before retiring in 1984.Jo loved to travel. She and her husband Ed traveled all over Europe and the Middle East. For her ninetieth birthday, she joined her children on a trip to Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA. Jo was a warm and loving person. She was always willing to offer a helping hand. She made friends easily and made it a point to stay active. She volunteered at both Sacramento Mercy hospital and Long Beach Community hospital as well as various other charities. She went to the Silver Sneakers gym class regularly and very seldom missed a movie at the Huntington Beach senior center. Jo is survived by her daughter Denise Dahlhausen (partner Hadley Caneer), her son Dennis Dahlhausen (wife Michele) and her granddaughter Katrina Dahlhausen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Edmond Dahlhausen and her 8 brothers and sisters. No plans for a memorial service have been made at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved