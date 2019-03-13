Home

Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Joyce Zaenglein
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Joyce Ann (Moffitt) Zaenglein, a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, passed away at home on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at the age of 85. Joyce was born in 1933 in Flat Rock, MI, as one of 6 children to Jerome and Hassie Moffitt. She moved to Orange County in 1962 after falling in love with California while on vacation with her friends. Not long after settling into a job at County National Bank in Santa Ana, Joyce met her beloved husband, William Zaenglein Jr., through mutual friends. They married in 1968 and soon moved to Laguna Beach where they welcomed a son named Eric Hunter Zaenglein, born in 1970. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, homemaker, and cherished friend. She was an active member of the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, a charitable and philanthropic organization, for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her son and his wife, watching the beautiful Laguna Beach sunsets from her home, and meeting with her good friends for monthly luncheons. She was preceded in death by her husband William Zaenglein, brothers Russell Moffitt, James Moffitt, Danny Moffitt, and Joseph Moffitt; and sister, Donna Moffitt. Joyce is survived by her son, Eric Zaenglein. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 in the chapel at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625. A reception to remember and celebrate her life will follow.
Published in Daily Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
