April 29, 1941 - February 11, 2020 Beautiful, kind and spirited Judy moved on from this life's adventure to the next on February 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born Judith Ann Timmons on April 29, 1941, to Clyde and Patricia (Benson) Timmons, in Riverside, CA. Her love of the beach led her to the Balboa Peninsula when she was 18, and a lifetime in the Newport Beach area followed. Riverside, however, would always stay near and dear to her heart. Judy married the love of her life, Jim Langdale, on July 19, 1963 even though he ran out of gas on their first date to Newport Beach's the Spaghetti Bender! She must have seen potential in this man beyond that, because they were married for 57 years, and never "ran out of gas" again. Judy was a wonderful mother to Dennis, Robert and Kari. Her family meant everything to her, and she could always be counted on to show up and support them. She attended each sporting event and was beyond proud of her sons, who were both competitive surfers! She handmade Kari's clothes in 7th grade, resulting in the coveted "Best Dressed Girl" award. Judy's first career was as a dental assistant, which led to longtime friends and professional associates. Later in life she and Jim were owners and operators of three Swiss Colony specialty food stores. They made their living as entrepreneurs, traveling to Switzerland with the company to become experts in their industry. Judy and Jim travelled extensively during their lives together; on their own, and with friends and with family. They ventured to Europe and Tahiti, as well as taking several amazing cruises through Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. Judy and Jim spent 17 years in the Palm Springs area enjoying the beautiful desert. They grew to love the RV lifestyle and toured the country enjoying the open road, celebrating life, and making friends along the way. Of all these wonderful travels and adventures, the highlight for Judy and her family were the times spent in Hanalei Bay, Kauai. These laid-back weeks with family and friends Hawaiian breezes and bay breaks shaped everyone's lives in lasting ways. Sweet Judy. She loved the beautiful California produce and perusing the neighborhood produce market. She was healthy by nature and loved everything fresh. Judy could always be counted on to make a great salad. We miss those. Judy was always on the go and loved to walk, play tennis and participate in water aerobics and Zumba. Judy had a left-handed tennis serve that was tricky to return. Judy also enjoyed many activities such as playing games and quilting and sewing. She enjoyed the sermons, music and community at Mariner's Church for many years. Judy was engaged in life, always, and everything was a reason to get together with family and friends. She was a natural at celebrating life; being social was not only a great need of hers it was also one of her undeniable gifts. Wherever she went she was making friends. And when Judy made a friend, they were friends for life. When moving into the Shores at Vivante a year ago, with advanced dementia, it was incredible that Judy remembered many of her new friend's names, always said hello and asked if they were "okay." She loved planting flowers, and she loved music and singing! She and Jim once had the profound privilege of seeing Elvis Presley in Las Vegas up close from the 3rd row! At Vivante, she greatly appreciated the live music performances and was always the loudest singer and the heartiest clapper in the audience. She offered her duet to many a singer, and always interacted with fellow residents with a pure and open heart, invisible to their challenges. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim; her three children: Kari (Scott), Dennis (Kathy) and Robert; three grandchildren: Jess (Clair), Brooke (Peter) and Brittney (Chuck); and one great-grandchild, Lucie Fern. Also survived by her very special sister and best friend Elaine, and many more friends and family members. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Patricia, and her brother, Dale. The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate care given by so many loved ones; by the staff and nursing team at the Shores at Vivante on the Coast; and to Hospice and their team of angels. Very special thanks to friends and loving caregivers Roxy and Patty; to Regina and Matt for always being there and watching out for Judy; and to Lynne, who gently guided Judy through her journey. And of course, to Jim, who took care of his beloved wife, in sickness and in health, and who always had her best interests in heart and mind. Judy will be sorely missed. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in March for close friends and family. Judy lived her life conscientiously and with dignity. She awoke, literally, with a song in her heart and on her lips. Always optimistic about the day to come.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020