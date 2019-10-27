Home

Katherine Delaney House

Katherine Delaney House Obituary
Katherine Delaney House, 84, of Laguna Beach, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Laguna Beach. Katherine was born in Arcadia, CA, to George Hopkins Delaney and Sylvia Thomas Delaney on March 30, 1935. She married Robert Morris House on December 17, 1959 in Corona Del Mar, CA. Katherine is survived by husband Robert House; her children, Lauri Hanes and husband Mark Hanes, Brett House, Brian House, Sarah Crocker and husband Brad Crocker; her grandchildren, Jessica Haines, Joel Haines, Julianne Haines, Colter House, Kyle House, Dawson House, Jane Katherine Hanes, Joy Hanes, Owen Crocker, and Delaney Crocker; her sister, Judy Coombs. Katherine was preceded by her parents George and Sylvia Delaney; her stepfather Ward Humphrey; and her grandson Jacob Haines. Should friends desire, a contribution may be sent to Environmental Nature Center at https://encenter.org/donate/.
Published in Daily Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
