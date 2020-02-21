|
Kathleen "Kathy" H. Blank died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, February 11, at Hoag Hospital in Irvine, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy had recently moved from her home of over twenty years at The Terraces in Corona del Mar, to a residence at Regents Point, Irvine. She had lived in Costa Mesa, with husband Lane, and her children prior to that. Born July 10, 1930, in Morton, IL, to Joseph Hoffman and Kathryn R. Hoffman, she was known as "Mary," growing up in Peoria, IL. She had a younger brother, Paul, who died in childhood, and has a younger sister, Heidi H. Lloyd, who lives in Cambridge, UK, with her husband, Robert Lloyd. Kathy was the first in her family to finish high school. She graduated from Northwestern University, attending on a scholarship, while also working part-time and becoming president of her sorority, Kappa Delta. She worked as a speech therapist in Chicago area schools before heading west with a couple of girlfriends. Arriving in California in the mid-1950s, Kathy landed a teaching position at Franklin Junior High School in Long Beach where she met Lane Blank. They were married April 2, 1955, and lived in Los Angeles while Lane completed his advanced degrees at UCLA. As Lane and Kathy started a family, Lane embarked on his career in the aerospace industry, and also as a professor of statistics and research methodology (CSULB, Foothill College). They lived in L.A., Sacramento, and Los Altos, before settling in Costa Mesa, in the mid-1960s. Kathy supported and helped facilitate the passions and pursuits of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She rose every weekday morning at 5:15 AM, making breakfast for Lane, a dedicated recreational marathoner, while he went for his mandatory morning run. There were music, dance and sailing lessons for her children, who took those activities seriously as they grew to adulthood. She avidly followed the achievements and adventures of her grandsons, Alan and Matt, who called her "Oma," and appreciated her cheerful loving support and generosity. Their mother, Rajia, kept in touch with Kathy throughout her life and valued their relationship profoundly. Kathy had recently enjoyed visiting her first great-grandchild, Leila Agnes Blank (6 mos.) in the Bay Area, and kept photos of her next to her desk and bedside. While raising her family was the primary focus of Kathy's life, she also maintained a substantial working life, first, as an educator, tutoring privately, part-time, while the children were young, and later as a popular substitute teacher in the Newport-Mesa School District. As her children grew more independent, she took courses at OCC, furthered her skills and credentials, and started her next career, in bookkeeping, and business. She had multiple full-time positions, including several significant and dedicated years in the 1980s with Tolman Geffs' Plaza Communications, publisher of the financial services magazines, "Registered Representative," and "Personal Investor." In the late 1980s she struck out on her own with Kathleen Blank Business Services, taking offices at Newport Center Drive, in Newport Beach. Her former employer became her longtime, loyal client. She maintained a roster of highly valued clients into her late 80s, letting go of her last account, mere months before she passed. Throughout her life, Kathy was active in her community, engaged in and taking roles of responsibility in various organizations, including The American Association of University Women, Toastmasters, Enterprising Women, The Inside Edge, Corona del Mar Residents Association, and Youth Employment Service. Raised in a Lutheran Church community, Kathy was an open-minded seeker whose view of religion and spirituality evolved as she lived. Wednesday early mornings were reserved for The Inside Edge, where she derived inspiration, fresh insights, community and spiritual sustenance. She was an avid reader. She walked nearly every day from her home at The Terraces, to the beautiful Pacific Ocean, carrying treats for the dogs she met along the way, and crediting her husband for teaching her the importance of staying physically fit and active. She played bridge, loved doing crossword puzzles, and could take on all challengers at Scrabble. She loved taking people out on Duffy Boat excursions, with picnic lunches provided by Plums. Taking up photography, her favorite subjects were the coastline, flowers, plants, and many other natural environments, including locations she visited on trips with her son Chris's family, at the Family Nature Summits. She loved watching the Boat Parade from the Balboa Yacht Club where her son Paul had been a youth sailor, now a Commodore. She held season tickets to the Pacific Symphony and South Coast Repertory Theatre and enjoyed attending concerts and plays regularly with friends. Kathy maintained a vibrant personality, and upright posture, that matched her cheerful, optimistic outlook. She was known for her youthful energy, positive attitude, and for being full of gratitude for the smallest favor one did for her. Kathy kept correspondence with friends and family, was conscientious and generous in remembering birthdays and anniversaries, and loved to host family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. Kathy believed in the importance of having a purpose in life, and in being of service to others. To the end she greeted you with a beautiful smile, whether you had known her for decades or just met her for the first time. She was devoted to and proud of her family. She brought joy into this world. Kathy was predeceased by her husband Lane B. Blank, cousin Elizabeth R. Alt, and brother Paul Hoffman. Kathy is survived by an appreciative and loving family: sister Heidi H. Lloyd (Robert Lloyd), daughter Kimberley A. Blank (Nathan LeGrand), son Christopher L. Blank (Josette Badeaux), son Paul Alan Blank, grandsons Alan Christopher Blank (Audra Beth Blank), and Matthew Jamil Blank (Andrea Greyling), great-granddaughter Leila Agnes Blank, niece Cara L. Brown (David Brown), nephew Mike Lloyd (Alyce Gershensen), and great-grandnephew Sam Brown. The family will hold a private memorial in her honor on Sunday, February 23. Those who knew her are invited to reach out to family members for details. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that one might honor her memory by investing in a high-tech stock, a worthy cause, or a special individual.
Published in Daily Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020