Kathryn "Kay" Elizabeth Eadie passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Kay was born on June 29, 1921, in Pittsburgh, PA, to James and Marie Sorenson, the youngest of their 3 children. She married Charles "Chuck" Eadie on December 2, 1939, and they raised two children, Marsha and David. Kay worked as a secretary and found great joy in serving as the Secretary to the Editor of the Los Angeles Times Orange County edition for over 20 years until her retirement in 1985. Kay loved life and her family and friends. Throughout their life together, she and Chuck enjoyed waterskiing, gambling, trips to the Colorado River/Lake Havasu/Las Vegas, and anything that afforded others a fun time. Kay was generous and loving to all that knew her. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband Chuck, daughter-in-law Rosemary, brother Tom, and great-grandson Tyler. She is survived by her Sister Martha (age 101) and her two children David Eadie and Marsha (Bob) Goss, as well as multiple nieces and nephews and their families. She adored her grandchildren and their spouses (Michael & Allison Eadie, Danny & Heidi Eadie, Colleen & Andy McNally, Mark & Sheila Wilson, Laura & Tom Uslan, Don Wilson, Greg Goss, & Dave Goss) and her 9 great-grandchildren (Davis, Galen, James, Emily, Conner, Kate, Clare, Caroline, and Brooks). Memorial services will be private. Donations may be sent to The Tyler Uslan Foundation, c/o PO Box 1238, Walnut Grove, CA 95690. Published in Daily Pilot on July 20, 2019