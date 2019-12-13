|
|
Kay Hunter Sandland passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends, after a valiant battle with cancer. Kay was born on June 7, 1948, the first child of Dr. Don Hunter and Beverly Attracta Stewart Hunter in North Hollywood California. Brothers, Scott and Doug, followed and the family enjoyed many adventures together. She was a loving granddaughter to Connie Stewart and daughter to Don and Bev, devoting countless hours as a caregiver to each during their medical challenges. Kay attended Immaculate Heart High School, graduating in 1966 then going on to UCLA to study Political Science and Asian Studies. Kay spent several semesters in Taiwan and traveling to other Asian countries where she made many lifelong friends. In 1975 she returned to Southern California where she met Steve Sandland and the two fell madly in love. They were married on January 24, 1976 and set up a household on the Alamitos Bay Peninsula where they enjoyed sailing and beach life together. In 1979 they moved to Newport Beach along with their first daughter Jennifer. A son, Scott, and a second daughter, Kathleen, were born to round out the family. Kay was a leader in the local PTA and community organizations throughout her children's elementary and high school years making many friends along the way. She also was the first to help out her friends in their time of need. Kay will be remembered for creating a warm and caring home where kids and parents were always welcome. Kay was also the wise one that family and friends would turn to for help, comfort, and advice. Kay suffered many medical problems over the last 4 years, enduring more pain than most people could ever imagine. During her many surgeries and recoveries she constantly amazed her doctors and caregivers with her fortitude and positive attitude. Kay's source of joy in addition to her husband and kids were her grandchildren, Kale, Charlotte, Audrey, and Lincoln. Playing with them and watching them grow was a constant source of pleasure over these last 4 tough years. Kay was a wonderful wife, wise and caring mother, and faithful friend. Her spirit and love of life has touched us all. We will all miss our beloved GaGa, but her legacy will live on.
Published in Daily Pilot from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019