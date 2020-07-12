Keith L. Conway passed away, surrounded by his loved ones, at his home of 60 years in Laguna Beach, California. He was 92. Keith was born on August 19, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan. After graduating from High School, he volunteered for the armed forces at the close of World War II and was stationed in Germany. He received his B.S. Degree in Aeronautical Structures at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1952, Keith accepted a job offer from Douglas Aircraft in California. Keith married his wife Joyce on January 7, 1955, and five years later they had four daughters.In 1961, Keith accepted a job at Ford Aerospace in Newport Beach, California, where he worked in the Tactical Missile Operation department. He moved his family to Laguna Beach where he purchased property and designed a house. After 25 years, Keith retired early from Ford Aerospace at age 58.Keith enjoyed tennis, travelling, reading Harry Potter books, kayaking, vintage airplanes, and glider rides. He also had an HO model train collection. Keith loved Laguna Beach and was very involved in the community. He delivered "Meals on Wheels" in his 1967 Mustang convertible for over 20 years. He volunteered at the Homeless Shelter, fire patrol, and El Morro Elementary School reading to the students. Keith was a regular Bridge player at the Susi Q Senior Center. He was very active in the Lutheran church.Keith was a kind and respected man. His sense of humor will be missed but never forgotten. Keith is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 65 years; his daughters, Valerie (Gary), Kathy, and Sandy (Grant); grandchildren, Kendra, Mallory, Brittany, Aaron, Sutton, Rachel, and Kory; and great-grandchildren, Trystan, Kennedy, and Lucas. Proceeded in death by his daughter, Terry.Services to be determined at a later time. https://www.mccormickandson.com/obituaries/Keith-Conway/Contributions
in Keith's name can be made to the Laguna Beach Susi Q Senior Centerhttps://www.thesusiq.org/