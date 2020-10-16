



December 26, 1970 - October 5, 2020 Kurt Davis Edler

, a lifelong resident and lover of Newport Beach, has gone to be with the Lord October 5, 2020. He is survived by his children Jake Davis (21), Lily Rose (14), and Ruby Irene (12); brother, Jeff; parents, Kent and Michele; and his aunt Donna. Kurt's life celebration will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 9:00 am at the Balboa Pier. Please join us in remembering his life and love for the ocean. Born December 26, 1970, Kurt spent his years making lifelong friends in schools, pools, and on the sand. While riding any and all waves nature rolled his way, he thrived at Woodland Elementary and Ensign Jr. High. He graduated CIF NHHS '89 under water polo coach Bill Barnett from whom he learned perseverance and respect for the sport. Ted Newland's influence while at UCI '94 paved the way for many lasting friendships and lifelong memories. He was voted NCAA Div I All American Water Polo player and played as a member of the United States Men's National B Team ('94-'95). Kurt was an original member of Newport Beach's Junior Lifeguard program as a young Jr. Lifeguard the first summer launched under NBFD Battalion Renee Boyer (ret). He served 23 years as a member of Newport Beach Lifeguard and thoroughly loved every minute. At 16, he served as a tower guard, later patrolling the sand and participating in the JG summer program as a leader and instructor for many years awarding him Division VII & I Lifeguard of the Year (1997 and 2008). He was a fantastic friend to anyone who knew him.Kurt earned his teaching credential and enjoyed making a difference with humor and enthusiasm as a school teacher nurturing and teaching the lives of children in Huntington Beach and Cypress. His solid sweet soul and golden heart will be missed. He was truly a special ray of sunshine who possessed a never ending supply of generosity and wiliness to help anyone in need.



