September 3, 1964 - September 19, 2020 Surrounded by his loving family -- his wife Trish Jacobs
, daughters Lindsay and Greer Jacobs, mother Lois Jacobs, and sisters, Sheryl (Marc) Becker and Deanne (Marc) Lebowitz -- our dear Larry passed away too soon, just after his 56th Birthday. No words can fully describe how much Larry meant to so many people. This world was a better place with Larry in it. He brought love and laughter to all of his family and friends; and anyone who met Larry became an instant best friend. Growing up in Newport Beach, it wasn't a surprise that he became a star water polo player at Corona del Mar High School, was on the UCLA water polo team, and represented the United States at the Macabbiah Games in Israel. Later, one of his favorite things was hanging out with his Emerald Bay buddies playing beach volley ball, swimming and surfing. As much as he loved the beach, however, he also excelled in business. During this Covid crisis, as the owner and founder of QTS, Quality Transportation Services, he managed a large network of essential workers, making sure that needed supplies could be delivered nationwide. Even with all these activities, highest on his priority list were always his family members. We think his favorite "job title" was being Dad to his two daughters Lindsay and Greer as well as an important favorite pal to all of their friends. As Larry fought a lethal cancer for more than three years, he remained a courageous warrior. He was determined to keep working, playing sports, and be with his family and friends. We will miss him forever, but we find peace in knowing he is no longer suffering and is perhaps hugging his father Jerry and they are reunited. We shall love and cherish always Larry's smiling, happy spirit spreading sunshine wherever he went. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Larry's memory, donations may be made to: https://www.phaseonefoundation.org/larry-jacobs
in memory of Larry Jacobs, or to: Cholangiocarcinoma.org
in memory of Larry Jacobs.