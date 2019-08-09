Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pacific View Memorial Park Cemetery
Corona del Mar, CA
Leona Yvonne LaBorde


1923 - 2019
Leona Yvonne LaBorde Obituary
Leona Yvonne Laborde died on July 30, 2019 of natural causes. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 17, 1923 to Charles and Gladys Hogue, in Wichita, Kansas. Yvonne lived in Oregon City, Oregon, for the past thirteen years. Prior to that she lived in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach for over 50 years. She had two sons, two stepsons and a stepdaughter, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside Memorial Service for the family will be held at the Pacific View Memorial Park Cemetery in Corona del Mar, CA, on Wednesday, August 14th at 11am.
Published in Daily Pilot on Aug. 9, 2019
